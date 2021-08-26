'NFL you win!': Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie fined for repeatedly failing to wear mask

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie has learned the hard way that the NFL is completely serious about enforcing their COVID-19 health and safety rules.

McKenzie tweeted an image of a letter he received from the NFL on Thursday morning. It was a disciplinary letter that outlined the specific times he'd recently broken the rules by not wear a mask while being unvaccinated. McKenzie seemed to take it in stride, though.

While McKenzie didn't tweet the second page of the letter, it likely identified the amount he'd be fined for his violations. According to the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 health and safety protocols, players are fined $14,650 for their first offense, with the amount going up an undetermined amount for repeat violations. The letter pointed out that both of his mask failures (or "refusals") came after league staff gave a presentation on the protocols, and after he was sent a written warning in July for failing to wear a mask.

It's not totally clear what McKenzie means by "NFL you win!" Does he mean that the NFL wins because they caught him not wearing a mask two different times? Or because now he's going to get the vaccine to prevent this from happening again, which is what the NFL wants?

McKenzie didn't clarify what he meant, but the easiest solution is for him to just get the vaccine. Mask wearing requirements are much less stringent for vaccinated players. If McKenzie got the jab, there would be far fewer opportunities for him to get fined.

Plus, the vaccine is free. That's a lot cheaper than multiple $14,650 fines for not wearing a mask.