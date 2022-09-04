Bills WR Gabe Davis primed for breakout season

Buffalo Bills wide receiver made the most of his opportunities last season. Davis entered the 2021 season as the third wide receiver option behind Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders. For the second consecutive season, Davis caught 35 passes. Davis has combined for 13 touchdowns and 1,148 receiving yards in two seasons with the Bills.

The regular season numbers aren’t astounding, but Davis’ playoff performance against the Kansas City Chiefs is remarkable. Davis caught eight passes for 201 receiving yards and an NFL playoff record four receiving touchdowns.

Gabriel Davis appreciation post 👏 🦬 92.6 Grade (1st among offensive players)

🦬 8 catches

🦬 201 yards

🦬 4 TDs pic.twitter.com/SGW7sCPmDV — PFF (@PFF) January 24, 2022

The postseason performance gives a glimpse into what could be a breakout year for Davis. Even as the third option, Davis led the NFL in catches that moved the sticks or found the end zone.

82.9% of Gabe Davis' catches last season were for a first down or TD, the highest rate in the NFL@gabedavis13_ | @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/zPfEBVwwrS — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 1, 2022

Davis may face some regression from his tremendously productive 2021 campaign. However, as Davis is slotted to be the major target opposite Diggs for the first time in his NFL career, he will most like be the recipient of additional targets.

The one area that Davis will look to improve upon is his catch rate. Davis caught 35-of-63 targets last year, good for a rate of 55.6-percent. Even so, Josh Allen earned a passer rating of 103.2 when targeting Davis.

With the added targets, Davis should take a major leap forward in his third season in Buffalo. Career highs in receptions and receiving yards are well within reach, while Davis’ chances of exceeding his rookie touchdown total of seven could be shattered as well.

