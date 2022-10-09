Bills WR Gabe Davis further demolishes Steelers with one-handed TD catch

The version of Buffalo Bills receiver Gabe Davis who caught four touchdown passes in Buffalo’s divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season? That might be the version of the Gabe Davis the Pittsburgh Steelers will see in their collective nightmares after their game on Sunday.

Davis had already beaten Pittsburgh’s attempted bracket coverage for a 98-yard touchdown early in the first quarter, and then, with 9:29 left in the first half, Josh Allen heaved one up to Davis, who made this amazing one-handed catch for a 62-yard touchdown.

This wasn’t some league-average defender Davis beat on this play — it was safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, on a very short list of the NFL’s best coverage safeties.

This amazing touchdown put the Bills up 17-3; Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a touchdown on the Bills’ next drive, and the Bills are running away with this one.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire