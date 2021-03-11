What the Bills’ WR depth chart looks like, post-John Brown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver room might turn out to be a group with a decent amount of turnover this offseason and that got started on Wednesday.

Just hours after the NFL announced the 2021 salary cap was set at $182.5 million, wideout John Brown was released. Considering that cap number only left Buffalo with near $3M in cap space, Brown’s cut, which saved the team $7.9M, makes sense.

Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was also released.

But this is a piece about the wide receiver room.

While Brown is out the door, others could soon follow and it’s a situation that isn’t really being talked about much in Buffalo. The Bills have a few other notable pending free agent wide receivers and the free agent market opens in less than a week (March 17).

Among those are:

  • Isaiah McKenzie ($962.5K AAV)

  • Andre Roberts ($2.3M AAV)

So all things considered with free agency nearly here and the 2021 NFL Draft on the horizon, here are the remaining players left on the Bills’ roster as things currently stand:

WR Stefon Diggs

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

WR Cole Beasley

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

WR Gabriel Davis

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. (AP Photo/John Munson)

WR Jake Kumerow

Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow. Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

WR Isaiah Hodgins

Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

WR Duke Williams

Bills wide receiver Duke Williams. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

WR Tanner Gentry

Bears wide receiver Tanner Gentry (19). Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Bills cut Brown, Jefferson to free up much-needed cap space

    The Buffalo Bills released receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson in moves made Wednesday to free up much-needed space under the newly announced salary cap. Brown had one year remaining on a three-year, $27 million contract he signed in free agency. The cuts come a week before the NFL’s signing period opens, and free up more than $14.4 million in space, according to Spotrac.com.

  • NFL sets salary cap at $182.5 million, down 8% from 2020

    Like Lamar Jackson under pressure from the pass rush, let the scrambling begin. The NFL's salary cap will be $182.5 million per team in the upcoming season, a drop of 8% from 2020. Free agency begins next Wednesday, though the “legal tampering” period starts Monday.

  • What is Dolphins’ adjusted 2021 salary cap ceiling after carryover?

    What is Dolphins' adjusted 2021 salary cap ceiling after carryover?

  • Quinton Jefferson responds to Buffalo Bills cut

    What DT Quinton Jefferson had to say about being cut by the Buffalo Bills.

  • Report: Titans pickup option years on Brett Kern’s contract

    Titans punter Brett Kern is reportedly staying in Nashville.

  • 2021 Bills Offseason Preview

    Hayden Winks analyzes what type of players the Bills are searching for on offense and defense this offseason. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson

    On Wednesday, the Bills released WR John Brown and DL Quinton Jefferson. Combined, the two moves will save the Bills between $13-14 million in cap space this year. Last season, Brown caught 33 passes for 458 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jefferson made 23 tackles and had three sacks for the Bills in 2020, as well as 6 QB hits

  • Rams sound open to adding big-bodied WR, not just a speed demon

    Les Snead said adding a deep threat on offense isn't just about speed. It can be a big-bodied receiver, too.

  • Vikings cut LT Riley Reiff for cap savings of more than $11M

    The Minnesota Vikings made their costliest move yet for salary cap compliance Wednesday by terminating the contract of left tackle Riley Reiff with one year left on it, weakening an offensive line that was already in need of some upgrades. The decision not only brought the Vikings under the salary cap — set by the NFL at $182.5 million before each team's prior year carryover adjustments — but gave them the necessary room to add a significant player or two when free agency begins next week. After releasing tight end Kyle Rudolph, kicker Dan Bailey and now Reiff, the Vikings currently have more than $8 million to work with, according to real-time salary data tracked by the Over The Cap website.

  • Unnamed aide reportedly accuses Cuomo of inappropriately touching her at New York governor's mansion

    An unnamed aide reported to her supervisor that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) inappropriately touched her at New York's Executive Mansion, Cuomo's home, after she had been summoned to work there one day late last year, the Times Union — the newspaper that serves the New York capital region — reported Tuesday. The latest allegation of sexual harassment against Cuomo has reportedly been referred to New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, which is conducting an investigation on the claims. This marks the fourth aide or former aide to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate workplace behavior during his tenure as governor in recent weeks. Previously, Karen Hinton described an inappropriate encounter she had with Cuomo when she was working as a consultant for the Department of Housing and Urban Development while Cuomo was the department's secretary. Another woman, Anna Ruch, said Cuomo made an unwanted advance when she met him at a wedding. Lindsey Boylan alleged he kissed her without consent, Ana Liss accused him of inappropriate conduct, and Charlotte Bennet described questions that made her "horribly uncomfortable;" all three women are former aides. Cuomo, who is also under fire over how his administration handled data related to COVID-19 deaths in New York's nursing homes, has faced calls to resign from Democrats and Republicans, though he has squashed that idea. On Tuesday, he skirted a question about whether he'll seek another term in office, saying only "you know allegations. You don't know facts. Let's operate on facts." Read more at Politico and The Times Union. More stories from theweek.comAll living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSAThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Leading NFL draft analyst outlines Eagles' 2nd-round options

    The Eagles need to maximize all of their draft picks this year, not just the No. 6 overall pick. By Reuben Frank

  • Texans restructure Brandin Cooks’ deal

    A lot of teams are restructuring contracts this offseason as a way to reduce salary cap hits without parting ways with veteran players and that group includes the Texans. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans have restructured the contract of wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks had a $12 million base salary and [more]

  • Watch PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth pause practice to listen to young fan’s school report

    “Wanna hear my speech?” It seriously doesn’t get any cuter than this.

  • Jerry Jones: I’ve overpaid for most special things in my life

    Quarterback Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million deal with the Cowboys this week to end years of speculation about whether the two sides would ever find agreement on a long-term contract. The process included playing out one year on a franchise tag and the result was met by those who think the Cowboys wound [more]

  • Giants' Nate Solder unsure of football future, would 'probably' play in 2021 if given chance

    After opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, Nate Solder says he would “probably” continue playing if offered another chance to play in the NFL.

  • Connor McDavid drops one of the nastiest no-look passes you'll ever see

    Connor McDavid is perfect and so is this pass.

  • Should the Cardinals reunite with WR John Brown?

    The Buffalo Bills released WR John Brown on Wednesday, prompting many to wonder if he could return to the Arizona Cardinals, where he was drafted.

  • We finally have a salary cap and here is where the Raiders stand

    We finally have a salary cap and here is where the Raiders stand

  • Good Morning Football debates Dolphins’ commitment to Tua Tagovailoa

    Good Morning Football debates Dolphins' commitment to Tua Tagovailoa

  • 3 ways Bengals can resolve the Geno Atkins question ahead of free agency

    Here are three ways the Cincinnati Bengals can address the Geno Atkins situation ahead of free agency.