What the Bills’ WR depth chart looks like, post-John Brown

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver room might turn out to be a group with a decent amount of turnover this offseason and that got started on Wednesday.

Just hours after the NFL announced the 2021 salary cap was set at $182.5 million, wideout John Brown was released. Considering that cap number only left Buffalo with near $3M in cap space, Brown’s cut, which saved the team $7.9M, makes sense.

Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was also released.

But this is a piece about the wide receiver room.

While Brown is out the door, others could soon follow and it’s a situation that isn’t really being talked about much in Buffalo. The Bills have a few other notable pending free agent wide receivers and the free agent market opens in less than a week (March 17).

Among those are:

Isaiah McKenzie ($962.5K AAV)

Andre Roberts ($2.3M AAV)

So all things considered with free agency nearly here and the 2021 NFL Draft on the horizon, here are the remaining players left on the Bills’ roster as things currently stand:

WR Stefon Diggs

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

WR Cole Beasley

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

WR Gabriel Davis

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. (AP Photo/John Munson)

WR Jake Kumerow

Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow. Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

WR Isaiah Hodgins

Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

WR Duke Williams

Bills wide receiver Duke Williams. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

WR Tanner Gentry

Bears wide receiver Tanner Gentry (19). Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

