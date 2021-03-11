What the Bills’ WR depth chart looks like, post-John Brown
The Buffalo Bills wide receiver room might turn out to be a group with a decent amount of turnover this offseason and that got started on Wednesday.
Just hours after the NFL announced the 2021 salary cap was set at $182.5 million, wideout John Brown was released. Considering that cap number only left Buffalo with near $3M in cap space, Brown’s cut, which saved the team $7.9M, makes sense.
Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was also released.
But this is a piece about the wide receiver room.
While Brown is out the door, others could soon follow and it’s a situation that isn’t really being talked about much in Buffalo. The Bills have a few other notable pending free agent wide receivers and the free agent market opens in less than a week (March 17).
Among those are:
Isaiah McKenzie ($962.5K AAV)
Andre Roberts ($2.3M AAV)
So all things considered with free agency nearly here and the 2021 NFL Draft on the horizon, here are the remaining players left on the Bills’ roster as things currently stand:
WR Stefon Diggs
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
WR Cole Beasley
Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]
WR Gabriel Davis
Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. (AP Photo/John Munson)
WR Jake Kumerow
Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow. Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
WR Isaiah Hodgins
Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
WR Duke Williams
Bills wide receiver Duke Williams. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
WR Tanner Gentry
Bears wide receiver Tanner Gentry (19). Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
