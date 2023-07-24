Bills workout Jace Sternberger

Running back isn't the only position the Bills are looking at available talent.

With Nyheim Hines’ knee injury expected to sideline him for the season, the team is doing its due diligence by working out free agent running backs Darrynton Evans, Kylin Hill, and Abram Smith.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Bills also are giving free agent tight end Jace Sternberger a look-see on Monday.

The Bills have Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid and Quintin Morris atop their depth chart at the position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sternberger, 27, entered the league as a third-round pick of the Packers in 2019. He appeared in 18 games in two seasons in Green Bay, totaling 12 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Sternberger also scored a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game with the team in 2019.

The Packers released him in 2021 after he served a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

He has spent time with the Seahawks, Commanders and Steelers since but has not played in any regular-season games since 2020.

He played with the Birmingham Stallions this spring and led the USFL with seven touchdowns while finishing fourth in total receiving yardage.