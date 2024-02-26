Bills working out whether Sean McDermott or Bobby Babich will call defensive plays

The Bills have a new defensive coordinator in place, but the extent of Bobby Babich's responsibilities is still being worked out.

Head coach Sean McDermott called the team's defensive plays last year after Leslie Frazier left the team and the Bills did not name a new coordinator to replace him. Babich was the linebackers coach and got bumped up after the team's playoff loss to the Chiefs, but McDermott told reporters at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday that they haven't sorted out who will call the plays yet.

"We’ll talk about it. We’ll make that decision when we need to. Right now, we’re just one step at a time," McDermott said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News.

Babich has been on the defensive staff in Buffalo since McDermott became the team's head coach, so there should be plenty of alignment between the two coaches regardless of who winds up sending the plays in during games.