Bills working out Jeff Badet

The Bills are working out receiver Jeff Badet, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Washington cut Badet earlier this month.

In 2018, Badet signed with the Vikings after going undrafted. He spent the year on the practice squad.

Minnesota cut Bidet before the start of the 2019 season, and he played in the XFL before signing with Washington.

He played in three games last year, his only career action, and did not catch a pass in 21 offensive snaps for Washington.

