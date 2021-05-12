The Bills will be looking at a possible addition to their defensive line.

Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports the team will have defensive tackle Eli Ankou in for a visit.

Ankou spent time with three teams during the 2020 season. He opened the season with the Colts, was claimed off of waivers by the Texans in October, and traded to the Cowboys ahead of the trade deadline.

He played in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded five tackles. He had 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 20 games for the Jaguars and Browns between 2017 and 2019.

Ed Oliver, Vernon Butler, Harrison Phillips, and Star Lotulelei head up the Buffalo depth chart at defensive tackle.

Bills working out Eli Ankou originally appeared on Pro Football Talk