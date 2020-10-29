Bills won’t face Patriots WR Julian Edelman

The most noteworthy absence from Bills Stadium on Sunday will undoubtedly be quarterback Tom Brady, but in terms of surprise players missing the action, it’ll be wide receiver Julian Edelman.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bills will not face Edelman in Week 8.

Over the course of his Patriots career, Edelman has carved up the Bills defense. Much of that had to do with Brady in the past, and so far this season Edelman hasn’t exactly clicked the same with current Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

But potentially another reason for his lack of production is a knee injury. Edelman has played through it all season and has been listed on the Patriots’ injury report for weeks. Still, he has continued to suit up for New England.

It appears that the aliment finally caught up to Edelman though, and now he’s not playing vs. the Bills in what will be a critical AFC East matchup on Sunday.

In Week 7 for the Pats, Edelman had his worst outing of the season. In total, Edelman had a season-low targets (3) and catches (1) for only 13 yards.

Edelman not playing is a clear hit to the Patriots offense which has sputtered in recent weeks, including during that 33-6 loss to the 49ers last week. But it is potentially a boost to the Bills defense as well. Over the middle of the field and out of the slot, Buffalo’s defense has allowed opposing offenses to thrive this year.

Edelman is one of the best out playing out of the slot in the NFL, but New England won’t have his services on Sunday. So far this year, Edelman, 34, has 21 catches for 315 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown.

