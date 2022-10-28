Bills will be without starting right tackle vs. Packers

The Buffalo Bills will be without starting right tackle Spencer Brown when the Green Bay Packers arrive for Sunday’s primetime showdown.

Brown, who started the team’s first six games at right tackle, injured his ankle against the Kansas City Chiefs and didn’t practice this week. He was ruled out by the team on Friday.

David Quessenberry will be expected to start at right tackle on Sunday night.

Can the Packers take advantage of Brown’s absence along the line of scrimmage? Rashan Gary, if he passes through concussion protocol, will get the majority of the reps against Quessenberry on Sunday night. The Packers are expecting him to be available.

Through six games, Brown allowed 12 pressures and committed two penalties.

Quessenberry has played 123 snaps at left and right tackle this season. He’s allowed six pressures, including a sack. This is his first season in Buffalo; he was effective as a starter at right tackle for the Tennessee Titans last season.

