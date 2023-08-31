Bills will be without star pass rusher Von Miller when they play the Commanders

The Washington Commanders open the 2023 NFL season at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Now, Washington doesn’t know who Arizona will start at quarterback for the opener after cutting Colt McCoy this week.

While that feels like a very winnable game for the Commanders, nothing is ever easy for Washington.

Things get tougher for the Commanders in Week 2 as they travel across the country to face the Denver Broncos. But business really picks up in Week 3 when a legit Super Bowl contender comes to FedEx Field.

The Commanders host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. The last time these two teams met, in Week 3 of the 2021 season, Buffalo won 43-21. However, the Bills will be without one of their top players, linebacker Von Miller.

Miller, who tore his ACL late last season, will miss the first four games of the 2023 season after Buffalo placed him on the physically unable to perform list this week.

Buffalo is leaving Von Miller on the Physically Unable to Perform List past Tuesday’s 4 pm ET deadline, which means he is ineligible to be active during the first four games of the season. pic.twitter.com/BCBl8FGiFk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

The Bills are a top team without Miller because of an offense led by Allen and Stefon Diggs. But Miller, who is No. 19 on the NFL’s all-time sacks list with 123.5 sacks, is a significant loss for Buffalo’s defense.

The Bills will still be favored to beat the Commanders, but being without an elite pass rusher like Miller should make things a bit more comfortable for Washington’s new-look offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire