Bills Wire’s Week 9 Player of the Game: QB Josh Allen

What a day for our three-time Bills Wire Player of the Game, quarterback Josh Allen. The third-year QB helped lead the Bills to play their best game yet, against a Super Bowl contender in the Seattle Seahawks.

While anything and everything clicked for the Bills as a unit in Week 9, with the Bills defense making light work of the current MVP front-runner, the fact that Allen out-dueled his counterpart in Russell Wilson. It was a statement win for Allen, a statement win for the defense, and well… a statement win for the Bills to put a little respect when others speak their name.

Allen finished with one of his better stat lines, completing 31 of his 38 passes on the day, with 415 yards by air and three passing touchdowns. He also added a touchdown run as well.

While this is an excellent win that the Bills can build off of, they now gear up to play another feisty NFC West team that has also one – upped the Seahawks recently, in the Arizona Cardinals.

