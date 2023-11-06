Bills Wire Week 9 Player of the Game: CB Dane Jackson

The Buffalo Bills roster was littered with mistakes across the board against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, leading to a 24-18 loss.

Banged up and depleted, the Bills defense still put up a heck of an effort against a talented Bengals (5-3) offense. Buffalo (5-4) was spearheaded by a heck of a game from cornerback Dane Jackson.

Days prior to kickoff, the Bills acquired cornerback Rasul Douglas in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. It looked like Jackson was motivated to keep his starting job in Cincy.

Jackson had a game-high three passes defended in his impressive showing. Of his three tackles, one saved Buffalo too.

With the Bengals driving in the fourth quarter, Jackson tackled Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins who looked set to score a touchdown. Instead, Jackson caught him from behind and the Bills held the Bengals to a field goal to keep the game close:

Toward the end of the contest, Jackson did depart with an injury himself. It’s unclear how serious it was, but Buffalo will hope he’s healthy after putting together such a strong outing in Cincinnati.

That, and fellow starting corner Christian Benford (hamstring) left the loss to the Bengals due to a knock as well. This team can’t afford any more injury especially to someone like Jackson when he’s putting together game-saving efforts.

