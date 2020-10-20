Bills Wire’s Week 6 Player of the Game: WR Stefon Diggs

The Bills dropped their second-straight game to the Kansas City Chiefs, and while it may seem dismal, we have Player of the Week awards to hand out.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs continues to be a consistent bright spot in this offense, and despite low yards, he gets our nod for Player of the Week. Diggs caught six passes for 46 yards and had an excellent touchdown for the Bills. After drawing a defensive pass interference penalty on the goal line, Diggs caught the eventual touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen with a tip-toe catch on the edge of the end zone.

Diggs is actually a two-time recipient of Bills Wire’s Player of the Game after earning it in Buffalo’s Week 2 win over the Dolphins. The Bills have a chance to rebound in a big way against the winless Jets next week at MetLife Stadium.

