Bills Wire Week 5 Player of the Game: Ed Oliver

While the Buffalo Bills had inconsistencies littered across their roster against the Jacksonville Jaguars, you can’t lump Ed Oliver into that.

The defender was a force for Buffalo (3-2) against Jacksonville (3-2) despite the 25-20 loss. For his efforts, Bills Wire has named Oliver the team’s Week 5 Player of the Game.

Despite his defensive tackle partner DaQuan Jones going down due to a pectoral injury, Oliver thrived against the Jaguars. He had another sack, a forced fumble, two passes defended, and nine tackles, including three for loss.

The fumble Oliver forced came against Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence and it can be found in the clip below:

