Bills Wire Week 14 Player of the Game: RB James Cook

The Buffalo Bills needed a win in the worst way against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It happened in dramatic fashion but the final score read 20-17 in favor of the Bills.

Despite getting the victory, very few of the usual suspects stood out for Buffalo. Quarterback Josh Allen and wideout Stefon Diggs weren’t at their best. There were no huge playmakers on defense, either.

It was the perfect time for James Cook to step out from the pack. For his efforts, he’s been named Bills Wire’ Week 14 Player of the Game.

In Kansas City, Cook led the Bills (7-6) with 58 yards rushing. That’s expected. What was not is his 83 receiving yards topping the team as well.

Cook was the all-around playmaker Buffalo desperately needed and he delivered. He did so right out of the gate, too.

The Bills’ first points of the night came on a 25-yard route up the seam by Cook. He flawlessly cut up the Chiefs defense and flipped his way into the end zone after catching the ball for best play of the game.

Check his touchdown in the clip below:

