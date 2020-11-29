Bills Wire’s Week 12 Player of the Game: LB AJ Klein

There weren’t many style points earned during the Buffalo Bills’ latest game… but what was gained was the most important thing: A win.

The Bills (8-3) topped the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-17, in Week 12. Coming out of the bye week, the Bills had awhile to think about their last-second loss tot he Cardinals, but that now seems to be a thing of the past.

The Chargers (3-8), a high-flying offense, had their worst game of 2020. Leading the way for Buffalo’s efforts defensive in this one is a guy that’s had a resurgence as of late in linebacker AJ Klein. Because of that hitting a fever pitch vs. the Chargers, Klein has earned Bills Wire’s Player of the Game Award for Week 12.

Since being unleashed as a weapon to try and track down opposing quarterbacks, Klein’s thrived for the Bills. He had 1.5 sacks with two quarterback hits and made his presence felt in the backfield against Chargers QB Justin Herbert. In addition, Klein had a team-high 14 total tackles, including three for loss.

After being nothing short of a liability early in 2020, Klein’s quickly turned into a strength for Buffalo… and he’s now an award-winning linebacker…

Related