Bills Wire Preseason Week 2 Player of the Game: Justin Shorter

The Buffalo Bills preseason went on the road to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite losing 27-15 in a poor fashion, a few Bills players had a good game.

We are awarding our second season issue of the Player of the Week Award in 2023 to wide receiver Justin Shorter, who had five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown in the final offensive drive for the Bills:

The Florida product was drafted by Buffalo in the 2023 in the 5th round and was named ‘a steal’ by Touchdown Wire. He was the lone bright spot in the Bills offense, connecting with backup quarterback Kyle Allen in the second half on multiple short catches and the touchdown strike to the end zone.

Shorter, who is listed on the second team in Bills’ depth chart, had his first catch to convert a third down against Steelers’ CB James Pierre by beating him with a cut inside to move the sticks.

His second was also won after cutting inside against Steelers’ 3rd string CB Chris Wilcox, taking a physical hit in the middle of the field. He beat Pierre on the outside in the only incompletion Kyle Allen had targeted him on.

During his touchdown winning drive, he used the sidelines well to save time on the clock after the two-minute warning, prior to the touchdown strike. His physicality and technical route-running was clearly evident and can evolve his game plan. We hope he will continue to progress and make an impact in the regular season behind Gabe Davis.

Buffalo will be on the road for their final preseason game, heading to Chicago to play against the Bears next Saturday. After McDermott declared it’s an open competition for the backup QB job last week and Allen performing better than Matt Barkley this week, it will be important to see Shorter have chemistry with both QBs if his snap count increases next week.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire