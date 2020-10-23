Bills Wire podcast: Can’t overlook the Jets

Bills Wire managing editor Nick Wojton joins podcast network host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) to discuss the Bills’ second-straight loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After re-living the heartache, the podcast team looks ahead to the Jets. The Bills cannot overlook them, although, we do. The Patriots are en route in two weeks, which sets up a curious matchup as things currently sit in the standings.

Listen to this week’s episode of the show here, and be sure to follow it on Apple Podcasts or on your podcast service of choice (rate us 5 stars!).

<iframe src=” https://omny.fm/shows/bills-wire/playlists/podcast/embed?style=cover&size=square” width=”400″ height=”700″ frameborder=”0″ title=”Bills Wire Podcast”></iframe>

