Bills Wire podcast: Josh Allen’s big day, Week 2 preview

The NFL Wire Network’s new podcast series is back this week, and we’re talking all-things Bills once again on the Bills Wire podcast.

Podcast network host Ryan O’Leary ( @RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) links up with Bills Wire managing editor Nick Wojton to breakdown a lot of things Bills-related, with a large chunk on Josh Allen following his career-best outing to start the 2020 season against the Jets. Is there more to follow for Buffalo’s QB against the Dolphins?

Listen to the latest episode of the Bills Wire podcast above, and be sure to follow it on Apple Podcasts or on your podcast service of choice (rate us 5 stars!).

The Bills visit the Dolphins at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Related