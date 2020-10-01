Bills Wire podcast: Can Buffalo defense turn it around vs. Raiders?

While quarterback Josh Allen has been a revelation for the Buffalo Bills in recent weeks, the same can’t be said for the other side of the ball. What the heck has happened to the Bills defense?

Bills Wire managing editor Nick Wojton joins podcast network host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) to discuss the Bills’ win over the Rams and why there’s reason to trust Buffalo’s defense.

Listen to this week’s episode of the show here, and be sure to follow it on Apple Podcasts or on your podcast service of choice (rate us 5 stars!).

