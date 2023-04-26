Bills Wire 2023 NFL draft mock: Final three-round projection

Here is Bills Wire’s final in-house mock prediction for the 2023 NFL draft from editor Nick Wojton and contributor Justin DiLoro:

Round 1, pick 27

Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wojton’s pick: Traded to Pittsburgh Steelers for pick No. 33.

Using Pro Football Focus‘ mock draft simulator, the option to move back was there. In the deal, Buffalo moves to the first selection in Round 2, just a few slots away and adds another third-round pick in 2024.

Sanders or Campbell are essentially the options from there. The need to replace Tremaine Edmunds is too huge to go elsewhere. To mix it up, let’s go with Sanders. He’s more of a raw prospect than Edmunds was coming out, but make no mistake, Edmunds was raw. In college, Edmunds never called players and was still a teenager when drafted. Sanders’ size and experience, having only played one season as the middle linebacker, might cause some to pause. However, it might just make the Bills believe he has the highest ceiling of any inside linebacker prospect as well. And not to mention, NFL.com’s player comparison for Sanders? It’s Edmunds.

DiLoro’s pick: Jack Campbell | LB | Iowa

There are two things going on with this selection. First, the belief is the Bills are going to trade down, gaining some sort of draft capital.Houston is the best bet, as the Texans can mirror what the Jets did last year with three picks in the first round. Second, the Bills will take a linebacker with their first selection. The team can’t leave the early portion of the draft without one.

While Campbell might not be as athletic or dynamic as Sanders, he is a consistent and reliable player who can act as an immediate replacement for Edmunds. Campbell gets the nod over Sanders, as Sanders’ one flaw, his tackling, is a bit too much for the Bills to overlook. Campbell is also more of a prototypical middle linebacker. He does well for himself in coverage, which means he can play well in the Bills nickel system.

Story continues

Round 2, pick 59

Houston Cougars wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (1) Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Wojton’s pick: Tank Dell | WR | Houston

Oddly enough, despite the huge need for a linebacker, the connections to the Bills regard those prospects is sparse. Receiver is the opposite. Buffalo has met with numerous, and Dell is one of them.

A 5-foot-8 target, Dell makes up for his lack of size with a versatile skill set and game-breaking ability. Dell had back-to-back seasons over 1,300 receiving yards in college. In 2022 alone, Dell had 1,398 yards on 109 catches with 17 touchdowns. If it wasn’t for Dell’s size, he’s probably a prospect going off the board sooner than this.

DiLoro’s pick: Steve Avila | OL | TCU

Avila is a versatile lineman, with collegiate experience at each position except left tackle. He’s a beast at the point of attack, powering over interior defensive linemen.

While his run blocking is his major strength, Avila also does well in pass protection. Avila handles blitzers well; he did not allow a sack last year. Avila should put pressure on the Bills to get him into the lineup on day one. As his footwork and handwork develop at the next level, it’s conceivable to think that Buffalo has found the next long-term anchor on their offensive line.

Round 3, pick 91

Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Wojton’s pick: Jordan Battle | S | Alabama

The Bills re-signed Jordan Poyer, however, despite his two-year deal, the Bills could move on from him after this year. That… and Micah Hyde is entering the final year of his contract. Buffalo could bring both back again in 2024, but the day where replacements are needed is fast approaching. Enter Battle.

A prospect who met with the Bills prior to the draft, Battle had 71 tackles and two passes defended for Alabama in 2022. In 52 career games, he had six interceptions.

The Draft Network profiles Battle as a player that is a fit for Buffalo’s defense. Head coach Sean McDermott loves his defensive backs to be versatile and that’s what describes Battle’s skill set. The 6-foot-1 defender also plays downhill well, much like Poyer and Hyde.

DiLoro’s pick: Ja’Ayir Brown | S | Penn. St.

Consideration was between selecting a defensive tackle or a safety multiple times with this pick. Buffalo has four defensive tackles who will hit free agency at the end of the 2023 season; starting safety Hyde is going into the final year of his contract as well. Brown seems to be a great option at this point. Brown has experience at both free safety positions. At Penn St, he rotated between scheme responsibilities seamlessly. He also gives depth to the safety position. Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume football activities, but there are still many questions at this point regarding his return to the field. Thus, Brown provides an added layer of support in the secondary.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire