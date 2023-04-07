Bills Wire 2023 draft mock: Three-round projection 2.0

Here is Bills Wire’s second in-house mock for the 2023 NFL draft from editor Nick Wojton and contributors Justin DiLoro and David De Cristofaro

Round 1, pick 27

USC WR Jordan Addison (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Wojton’s pick: Jordan Addison | WR | USC

At the 2023 combine, Addison had a formal meeting with the Bills which does indicate some level of interest in him. At 5-foot-11, Addison can run routes at every level of the field and does a good job of creating separation. An early-round receiver would also push the likes of Gabe Davis for the No. 2 role behind Stefon Diggs on the depth chart, which could bring out the best in everyone.

DiLoro’s pick: Jack Campbell | LB | Iowa

The Bills could easily select a wide receiver in the first round. However, several scenarios exist where the top receiving prospects are already off the board. If the Bills don’t trade up for a wide receiver, their next best choice will be to fill the massive hole at linebacker. Jack Campbell fits the bill, as he is the top inside linebacker on the board. Campbell totaled 125 total tackles last year. He attacks run gaps well. Campbell will be an excellent complement to Matt Milano. This feels a little early for Campbell to come off the board. However, this could be the best option for Buffalo.

De Cristofaro’s pick: Drew Sanders | LB | Arkansas

Once LB Tremaine Edmunds’s free agency market took shape, that effectively priced him out of the Bills cap situation and long-term plans at his position.

Letting him walk and not aggressively pursuing a replacement in free agency could infer a couple of things, one being that the team is eyeing one in the draft, and also could see a fit that helps them compete both in the present and long term.

Sanders, a fit as an Edmunds replacement sill set-wise, fits the description as well as the modus operandi of the multi-positional background quality that is often part of what Buffalo’s brain trust looks for.

He also brings an energy and style of play that fits with new defensive leader OLB Von Miller.

Round 2, pick 57

Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (54) (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Wojton’s pick: Trenton Simpson | LB | Clemson

Another player the Bills met with at the combine was Simpson. A 6-foot-3, 235-pound defender is known for his ability to move on the field similar to Edmunds. A junior, Simpson saw his stats go down in 2022 with just 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. The year prior, Simpson was an animal, notching 6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

DiLoro’s pick: Matthew Bergeron | OL | Syracuse

The Bills add competition to their offensive line by drafting Bergeron. Bergeron earned second-team all-conference honors during his senior season. Bergeron is a strong run blocker; he could kick inside and play guard. The Bills love players with flexibility, and Bergeron could be a great option with experience at tackle and the ability to play guard.

De Cristofaro’s pick: O’Cyrus Torrence | OL | Florida

The quiet front at the linebacker position is reminiscent of last year’s NFL Draft for the Bills at the cornerback position, in which the Bills traded up to take CB Kaiir Elam.

We also wouldn’t be surprised if GM Brandon Beane trades up either to either add another first-round pick or to around the top of the second round where another first-round graded talent might be available.

The Bills have met with Torrence twice and with the need to replace Edmunds pressing as well as the goal to improve the offensive trenches and protect Josh Allen on the radar, Buffalo could address both those areas early.

If they miss out on Torrence, then a highly graded receiver, defensive end, tight end, or defensive tackle could be positions they could pivot to.

Round 3, pick 91

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) USAT photo

Wojton’s pick: Jammie Robinson | S | Florida State

You guessed it: The Bills met with Robinson already, too. In Round 3, Robinson could be solid value for Buffalo. Like so many other Bills defenders of the past, Robinson is versatile and brings plenty to the table. A praised tackler, Robinson had seven interceptions in college and can hopefully add more to that in the pros. While Buffalo did get Jordan Poyer back in the fold for 2023, after next season both Poyer and Hyde could be gone. A long-term answer needs to be found.

DiLoro’s pick: Luke Schoonmaker | TE | Michigan

Buffalo finds value at the end of day two, finding a big, versatile target in the intermediate passing game. Schoonmaker is also solid as a blocker. As a late second-day draft pick, there is some room for growth in Schoonmaker’s game. However, the Michigan product can work at being more dominant with his big frame. In the short term, Schoonmaker can start as a solid TE2 for the Bills offense.

De Cristofaro’s pick: Luke Schoonmaker | TE | Michigan

As exciting as it would be to see the Bills take a playmaking talent in the first round of the draft like Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer, adding to their receiver and running back groups in free agency help reduce the need for that this year.

Brandon Beane will draft the highest-graded player available that he can, so that doesn’t preclude the team from moving up to take an offensive player. With a deep draft class at the tight end position, however, the team could add the TE2 to their offense to run two tight-end sets opposite of starter Dawson Knox.

The team let TE Tommy Sweeney walk in free agency with a chance to add talent to and improve depth at the position, and TE Schoonmaker out of Michigan could be his replacement.

