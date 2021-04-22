Bills Wire 2021 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: 5 different takes all go defense early

The 2021 NFL Draft is almost here. We’re a week away from the first round kicking off.

With the days and hours ticking away, here’s Bills Wire’s third and latest mock draft ahead of this year’s event. This time the group’s three-round guesses made using using The Draft Network’s draft simulator includes mocks from managing editor Nick Wojton, contributors Justin DiLoro and David De Cristofaro, podcast host Matt Johnson and guest insider Kyle Silagyi.

Here’s every pick made from the group for the Bills:

Round 1, pick 30:

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Jayson Oweh. Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Wojton’s pick: Gregory Rousseau | DE | Miami (Fla.)

Rousseau is a very intriguing prospect. With little experience as an edge defender, he still has the raw potential to be a first-round pick. Rousseau opted out of playing last year, but his numbers from the year prior were ridiculous. He might not be a plug-and-play starter, but the Bills will be confident in their ability to groom such "project" prospects (like Josh Allen). Rousseau and AJ Epenesa would line the Bills up for long-term success on the edge.

Silagyi's pick: Jayson Oweh | DE | Penn State

Buffalo can afford to take a developmental player at pick No. 30. Though he likely won’t step in and be a game wrecker, Oweh may be too intriguing of a player for the Bills to pass on. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Oweh possesses the size necessary to be a productive pass rusher. His athletic prowess will certainly turn a few heads, as well, as the New Jersey-native stole the show at Penn State’s Pro Day with a 4.36-second 40-yard-dash and a 39.5-inch vertical jump. Though his athletic profile is incredibly intriguing, it’s Oweh’s on-field production and general play that may leave him waiting for his name to be called. He too often won with athleticism at Penn State, never developing into a true technician. He also struggled to produce in the latter stages of his collegiate career. Lackluster production aside, the potential Buffalo-Oweh marriage is one that makes sense for both sides. With Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, A.J. Epenesa, and Darryl Johnson already on the roster, it’s also clear that Oweh would not immediately be thrust into a starting role, something that would give him ample time to develop his technique.

DiLoro's pick: Jayson Oweh | DE | Penn State

This is a pick that focuses exclusively on the perceived upside of Oweh. After all, Brandon Beane has had not problem taking a risk on a high-upside player (see: Allen). Oweh is a raw prospect, playing in only 20 collegiate games. In 2019, Oweh recorded five sacks. Last year, Oweh recorded 38 tackles and 6.5 for loss. The glaring stat from 2020: Zero sacks. Even so, he was still named a first-team All-Big 10 player. Oweh will need time to reach his full potential. Scouts love his physical traits. What he hasn't been blessed with physically, the coaching staff can help him come up to speed. He can learn from Hughes and Addison while spending the upcoming season as a depth player.

Johnson's pick: DE Joseph Ossai | DE | Texas

As much as the Bills should grab a new set of legs at running back here, it is unlikely that it would be worth it, or change how Brian Daboll runs his offense. Buffalo needs an edge defender, especially in a day and age with mobile quarterbacks. This isn't the greatest edge rush class at the top, but those prospects that fall around the Bills are worth taking. Ossai may be best available at this point. Would not surprise me if Beane trades back for extra picks in Round 2 or 3 here.

De Cristofaro’s pick: Jayson Oweh | DE | Penn State:

This year’s edge class is one of the deeper position groups in the draft, an area on the Bills that lacks youth. With other AFC East teams looking to fortify their QB position, a player to keep them under pressure and off their game may be a good investment, especially considering that the team explored signing another DE in JJ Watt. Oweh could be developed into a nightmare for opposing offenses. A raw project piece, he could still find situational playing time on the field similar to Epenesa last year and a fit given Beane’s philosophy of drafting and developing players.

Round 2, pick 61:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Tommy Tremble. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Wojton’s pick: Javonte Williams | RB | North Carolina

When selecting Rousseau in Round 1, we were close to pulling the trigger on one of the top-ranked running backs. Both Alabama's Najee Harris and Clemson's Travis Etienne were there. Considering that, when Williams, a player some peg as a first-round talent, was still on the board? This selection was easy. He's viewed similar to Harris and Etienne, an all-around rusher, something the Bills don't currently have. Williams just hasn't gotten as much pre-draft hype as those two.

Silagyi's pick: Ifeatu Melifonwu | CB | Syracuse

After passing on a cornerback, Buffalo adds a potential starter opposite Tre’Davious White at pick No. 61 in Ifeatu Melifonwu. A stellar press defender who has also shown prowess in zone coverage, Melifonwu is a natural fit in the Bills' defense. With a strong athletic profile and good size for the position (6-foot-2, 205 pounds), Melifonwu could be the long-term starting option on the boundary that Buffalo has coveted for years. Melifonwu, who tallied 88 tackles and three picks throughout his three years at Syracuse, would immediately challenge Levi Wallace for a starting role. Even if he’s unable to usurp Wallace straight away, he could perhaps be penciled in as a starter for 2022.

DiLoro's pick: Brevin Jordan | TE | Miami (Fla.)

Once again, Jordan fits for the Bills at this spot in the draft. This is another pick that will pay long-term dividends. Dawson Knox and Jacob Hollister are at the top of the depth chart, which can give Jordan time to acclimate to the NFL. Jordan caught seven touchdown passes in eight games last season, along with 38 passes for 576 receiving yards. Jordan's upside is appealing, as he could take on a major role in 2022. He did a good job at going vertical last year. Jordan won't be dominant, but he can find space and make things happen. He will need to develop as a blocker, but his receiving ceiling makes him a solid Day 2 pick.

Johnson's pick: Samuel Cosmi | OL | Texas

The Bills had decent offensive line play last year, but while it has improved, it still needs much work. The depth on the line in this draft makes drafting one in the second round acceptable and just what Buffalo needs to strengthen the trenches.

De Cristofaro’s pick: Tommy Tremble | TE | Notre Dame:

Beane has expressed both a desire for better productivity at the Bills tight end position and also voiced support in Knox.

A potential Lee Smith replacement, Tremble has reportedly met with Buffalo and could be on the board at 61. At 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, he had the highest run-blocking grade in the country last season among tight ends per Pro Football Focus.

Round 3, pick 93:

Memphis Tigers running back Kenneth Gainwell. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Wojton’s pick: Alim McNeill | DT | NC State

Star Lotulelei will return to the Bills next season. However, without him, the middle of Buffalo's defense struggled. Lotulelei will give McNeill time to grow into the pro game. McNeill can improve as a pass rusher, but he's a stout run defender which is exactly what Buffalo needs next to Ed Oliver in the middle in both the short and long term.

Silagyi's pick: Kenneth Gainwell | RB | Memphis

Though the idea of taking a running back in the third round for a third consecutive year is, on the surface, strange, it’s something that Buffalo could realistically do. It’s clear that the Bills are not interested in centering their rushing attack around a workhorse and instead aim to get production out of the backfield by committee. While it’s certainly possible that the team will take a player like Harris or Etienne in the first round, I think it’s more likely that they further diversify their backfield and take a complementary piece to Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, and Matt Brieda on Day 2. Looking at the skillsets currently present in Buffalo’s running back room, it’s clear that the team could use a hybrid-like player, a shifty back with pass-catching ability and some positional versatility. This is what makes Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell a strong fit. Not a home-run hitter, Gainwell prefers to run to the outside of his blocks, this compared to the north-south style of play used by Moss and, to an extent, Singletary. Gainwell’s true value perhaps comes as a pass-catcher, as 610 of his 2,069 scrimmage yards in 2019 came off receptions. He’s a versatile piece that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll could deploy in a myriad of ways

DiLoro's pick: Paulson Adebo | CB | Stanford

Adebo could be the one pick from this mock draft that has the best chance at seeing substantial playing time in the near future. He recorded four interceptions in each of his two seasons with the Cardinals. He opted out of the 2020 season, so there's some concern regarding how quickly Adebo would acclimate to the pro game. Nevertheless, Adebo is a solid playmaker. In addition to his eight interceptions in two seasons, Adebo was credited with 27 passes defended. Adebo has good speed. He can close down on receivers and recover quickly if he is beaten. As with any rookie, there are some issues of technique that need to be addressed. Adebo would compete with Wallace and Dane Jackson for the No 2 cornerback spot opposite White. A strong training camp could put him at the top of the depth chart.

Johnson's pick: Kenneth Gainwell | RB | Memphis

While taking a running back any higher than the third round doesn't make much sense in this offense, a depth pick here would be good to challenge Singletary and Moss and potentially bring out the best in them.

De Cristofaro’s pick: Jamien Sherwood | S | Auburn:

Sherwood is one of a handful of Safety's the team is reported to have met with, one of the two position groups the team has met with the most players (WR, another deep position class in this draft, is the other.) Known to be a versatile defender whose size and length play to the strength of his skill set, Sherwood profiles as a good fit for some key packages in head coach Sean McDermott's defensive schemes. With no current pick in the fourth round of the draft, the Bills draft room may not want to wait to see if a player like Sherwood slides to the fifth round.

