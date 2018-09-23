Bills' win over Vikings is largest NFL upset since 1992, wrecks survivor pools everywhere

Sorry, Vikings bettors and survivor pool players. Buffalo’s upset over Minnesota is one for the record books. (AP)

Raise your hand if you glanced at a second-quarter scoreboard to see the Buffalo Bills leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-0 and thought it was an error.

You’re not the only one.

Bills’ stunner one for the record books

The absolute stunner of an upset that saw the Bills pull off the 27-6 win on the road wasn’t just the biggest upset of the young NFL season. It was the biggest upset the NFL has seen in 26 years.

The last time a 16.5-point underdog won in the NFL, the Bills were on the wrong side of the score.

The Bills 27-6 win against the Vikings as 16.5-point underdogs today is the biggest outright upset in the NFL since 1992 when the Jets beat the Bills as 16.5-point underdogs. — OddsShark (@OddsShark) September 23, 2018





Once upon a time the Bills, led by quarterback Jim Kelly, were one of the league’s dominant teams. That’s obviously not the case today.

Nobody saw this coming

Buffalo, which got embarrassed by the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers to start the season, was starting rookie quarterback Josh Allen behind a porous offensive line against one of the league’s dominant defensive units.

It also fielded a defense that had given up 78 points in two games against a dynamic Vikings offense that had little trouble moving the ball against the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

So none of what happened in this game makes sense.

Survivor pools savaged

The game wrecked survivor pools across the country. Congratulations if you’re among the 35.59 percent of pool players who didn’t choose the Vikings this week.

Big day for anyone who didn't pick the @Vikings in their survivor league! Nice try. Thanks for playing, 64.41%! pic.twitter.com/cJM8o84JTF — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 23, 2018

Story Continues





It just goes to show that in the NFL, there is no such thing as a sure thing.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Gronk reportedly threatened retirement if Patriots traded him to Lions

• OSU’s Haskins giving ‘Bama’s Tagovailoa a run for college’s top QB

• Timberwolves’ Towns reportedly gets supermax deal valued at $190M

• Tiger Woods wins first tournament since 2013

