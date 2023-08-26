Bills win preseason finale, but did Kyle Allen do enough to secure backup QB job?

Before Saturday afternoon’s preseason finale in Chicago, Buffalo Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane confirmed reports that he inquired about now former 49ers quarterback Trey Lance earlier in the week.

As soon as San Francisco made it known Lance had lost out to Sam Darnold to be Brock Purdy’s backup, and then gave his agent permission to seek a trade partner, several teams made calls, and Buffalo was in the mix.

Ultimately Lance - the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft - went to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick, but while the Bills didn’t land Lance, their interest seemed to speak volumes about what they think of their own backup quarterback situation.

Sign up for the Bills Blast newsletter Delivered straight to your inbox, additional Bills analysis, insight, stats, quotes and team history from Sal Maiorana

Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (9) throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears.

Kyle Allen was signed to a one-year free agent deal back in March, but he hasn’t exactly made anyone forget about former ace Bills’ backup quarterback Frank Reich during a lackluster preseason on top of some struggles in practice.

So at Soldier Field during the Bills’ 24-21 victory over the Bears, Allen had to be feeling a little pressure to perform. He played more than three quarters because starter Josh Allen played just one series, and third-stringer Matt Barkley sat out with an elbow injury, and it was certainly a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs.

As always, trying to judge a backup quarterback in a preseason game can be difficult because of the ever-changing personnel he has to work with, not to mention it’s mostly second- and third-stringers, some of whom won’t be on the team in a few days. He finished a mundane 18 of 34 for 162 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble.

A beauty of a TD ‼️



📺: WIVB | @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/Bp77tTIUar — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 26, 2023

“We’re confident in Kyle,” said coach Sean McDermott, who certainly didn’t seem to be in the mood to elaborate outside of saying he liked how Allen performed in the end-of-game four-minute situation.

Things started poorly as he misfired on a throw to Deonte Harty, had a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage, and then threw a bad pick trying to squeeze one into Gabe Davis. Later in the first half, he did not sense pressure when backup right tackle Alec Anderson got smoked by Bears’ edge rusher Trevis Gibson who strip-sacked Allen for another turnover, this one at the Bills 25.

But a few plays later Bills cornerback JaMarcus Ingram intercepted a pass which gave Allen a second chance at a two-minute drill and he drove the Bills to Tyler Bass’ 37-yard field goal. He completed 5 of 7 passes including a fourth-and-three connection with KeeSean Johnson.

Perhaps Allen’s best throw of the preseason came before that with 5:39 left in the second quarter, a laser of a 29-yard touchdown to tight Quintin Morris. Morris got inside leverage on safety Tyrique Stevenson, ran down the seam and reeled in Allen’s pass which was just over Stevenson’s outstretched hand, a beautiful play on both ends which put the Bills up 14-3.

In the second half, his first two series went three-and-out as he went 0-for-4 passing, and then he really didn’t do much on the drive where the Bills went ahead 24-13 as Darrynton Evans ripped off a 35-yard touchdown run.

All in all, it was average at best, but it was probably good enough to convince Beane to stand pat, at least for now.

Here are a few other observations I had:

Josh Allen, and starting offense looked sharp

Josh Allen played one series Saturday and led the Bills to a touchdown against the Bears.

There was much consternation about McDermott’s decision to play the starters on both sides of the ball, something he did not do in the 2022 preseason finale. The risk reward didn’t seem to add up, but everything turned out fine.

Josh Allen directed a beautiful 12-play, 72-yard drive that ended with Damien Harris’ two-yard touchdown plunge, completing 5 of 7 passes for 49 yards along the way. Twice he converted third-and-shorts with quick slants to Stefon Diggs for gains of 10 yards apiece, then hit Davis for 15 yards on a third-and-8 to set up Harris’ scoring run.

The first-team offensive line featured rookie O’Cyrus Torrence starting again at right guard, so it’s pretty obvious at this point that he’s going to be the man at that position in the season opener in New York. With left guard Connor McGovern not playing due to a knee injury suffered in practice Wednesday, veteran David Edwards - who like McGovern was signed as a free agent in the offseason - got the call.

If McGovern has to miss time and Edwards has to play, I think the Bills would be OK. He was flagged for a ticky-tack block in the back penalty on a short pass to James Cook that wiped out an 18-yard gain but otherwise held up well.

Cook looked very good. He was decisive in his cuts, averaged 4.6 yards on his five carries, and also caught two passes for 14 yards plus lost the one reception that was called back.

Damien Harris showed why the Bills signed him

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris made his preseason debut against the Bears and scored a touchdown.

One thing the Bills have lacked in their offense is a true north-south runner. Cook isn’t that, and Devin Singletary wasn’t really that guy, either. Harris is, and he showed off those skills in the first half with several between the tackles runs that could only be called gritty.

"He was heavy, you could feel him down there on the field. He ran big," McDermott said.

Harris scored the first touchdown of the day on a two-yard plunge and he finished with 25 yards on seven carries and also had an 11-yard run nullified by a holding penalty on David Quessenberry.

When the Bills signed Ty Johnson earlier in the week, I thought maybe it was out of concern for Harris’ lingering knee problem, but Harris - who practiced all week - looked perfectly healthy. Based just on this game, Cook and Harris look like a nice 1-2 combination in the backfield.

In the second half, Johnson got his chance and he ran well, but Evans’ touchdown run was the best run of the game. If Harris locked up a spot, and we assume Latavius Murray - who did not play - is going to be the No. 3 back, Johnson and Evans will be battling for practice squad spots and that would be a tough call.

Christian Benford makes his case for CB2

Bills cornerback Christian Benford makes a tackle on Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The second-year pro got the start ahead of Dane Jackson who had started the first two preseason games, while Kaiir Elam did not get onto the field until the second quarter, an ominous sign that he’s out of the running to be the starter.

Jackson felt like the leader in the clubhouse to start opposite Tre’Davious White, but Benford - just as he did last year in the preseason - might be making a late push.

On the first series of the game he broke up a third-down pass intended for DJ Moore. And on the final play of the first quarter he sniffed out a quarterback keeper and stopped Justin Fields for no gain on a second-and-10 from the Bills 20 which helped Buffalo hold Chicago to a field goal on that possession.

“Still an open competition,” McDermott said. “I want to grade the film and see how they played.”

Ultimately, I still think it will be Jackson at the start of the opener against the Jets, with Benford and Elam jockeying for playing time in sub packages. Or, the Bills could even shop Elam in a possible trade which is speculation that seems to be gaining traction, at least on social media.

Tyrel Dodson is probably the starting MLB

Dodson is nothing special, but neither is A.J. Klein, so I think it’ll be Dodson who is tabbed as the starting middle linebacker. The competition was down to those two thanks to Terrel Bernard’s ill-timed hamstring injury which forced him to miss the entire preseason. And then Saturday, longshot Baylon Spector pulled up lame with a hamstring injury while chasing a play to the sideline early in the third quarter.

At this point, I think Beane has to think about bringing someone in after teams cut their rosters by Tuesday. That player wouldn’t necessarily come right in and start, but would provide depth - especially given the Bernard and Spector situations - and maybe push eventually to start.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana and on Threads @salmaiorana1. To subscribe to Sal's newsletter, Bills Blast, which will come out every Friday during training camp, please follow this link: https://profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Buffalo Bills beat Chicago Bears in preseason finale: What to know