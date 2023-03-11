Bills were one of several teams at Odell Beckham Jr. private workout

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills were one of several teams to attend a private workout hosted by Odell Beckham Jr. in Arizona on Friday.

According to CBS Sports, a total of 12 teams were there. Interestingly, one of that was not: The Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham ended up not signing with anyone during the 2022 season. However, the Cowboys were said to be one of the teams closest to adding him.

Regardless, nearly half of the NFL is interested in Beckham to some degree.

Here’s the full list of teams that were at OBJ’s workout:

Buffalo Bills

Bills general manager Brandon Beane. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Carolina Panthers

Panthers coach Frank Reich Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants

– Giants head coach Brian Daboll -Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10)  Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams

Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals

– Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) – Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers

= 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) = Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15)  Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18)  Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns  (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1)  Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

