Bills were one of several teams at Odell Beckham Jr. private workout
The Buffalo Bills were one of several teams to attend a private workout hosted by Odell Beckham Jr. in Arizona on Friday.
According to CBS Sports, a total of 12 teams were there. Interestingly, one of that was not: The Dallas Cowboys.
Beckham ended up not signing with anyone during the 2022 season. However, the Cowboys were said to be one of the teams closest to adding him.
Regardless, nearly half of the NFL is interested in Beckham to some degree.
Here’s the full list of teams that were at OBJ’s workout:
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
New York Giants
New England Patriots
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
New York Jets
