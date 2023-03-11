Bills were one of several teams at Odell Beckham Jr. private workout

The Buffalo Bills were one of several teams to attend a private workout hosted by Odell Beckham Jr. in Arizona on Friday.

According to CBS Sports, a total of 12 teams were there. Interestingly, one of that was not: The Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham ended up not signing with anyone during the 2022 season. However, the Cowboys were said to be one of the teams closest to adding him.

Regardless, nearly half of the NFL is interested in Beckham to some degree.

Here’s the full list of teams that were at OBJ’s workout:

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

New York Giants

New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

New York Jets

