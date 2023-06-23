Bills well represented at ‘Tight End University’

The Buffalo Bills have been well represented at “Tight End University” for years.

In the past, Dawson Knox has attended. He’s also brought along quarterback Josh Allen to throw the ball around to players participating.

That again is happening in 2023, and then some.

Via social media posts, the likes of Allen and Knox were both spotted taking part in “Tight End University” again this offseason, as the annual event is going down this week. In addition, first-round rookie Dalton Kincaid and even Buffalo’s reserve option, Quintin Morris, are taking part.

NFL All-Pro tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce joined with the retired Greg Olsen to create the concept of “TE U.” It’s a spinoff of something Buffalo’s Von Miller created for pass rushers years ago, his “pass rush summit.”

Check out images and video of all of the Bills players at the event below:

