Bills’ Week 1 uniforms vs. Jets (semi) revealed

When the Buffalo Bills open their 2023 NFL campaign, they’ll do so with a dark uniform of some sort.

The exact schematics are not known. Blue jersey on blue pants? Blue on white? Another combo?

What we do know is what the New York Jets will be wearing thanks to their reveal on Monday. The Jets introduced new alternate/throwback uniforms.

As the name suggests, it’s a lighter look for the Jets in their “Legacy White” design. Team owner Woody Johnson helped with the unveiling of the uniform via his social media account.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In a post, Johnson noted that New York will sport the throwbacks in at least two games: Week 1 and Week 4. That first one is the Monday Night Football opener between the Bills and Jets in the Meadowlands.

The Jets’ alternates just introduced can be found below:

Coming this season: the Jets Legacy White Uniform, to be worn Week 1 and Week 4. pic.twitter.com/00Gn2t3w76 — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) July 24, 2023

Related

Reports: Bills have workout scheduled with Jace Sternberger

Bills training camp: One player to watch at each position on offense

Report: Bills have workout with Darrynton Evans in wake of Nyheim Hines injury

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire