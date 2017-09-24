Bills want to use President’s “divisive” comments to unify team and organization

Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are among the latest to issue a statement in response to President Trump’s repeated comments about the NFL’s response to players not standing for the national anthem over the last few days.

In a statement released on Saturday night, the Pegulas said that the team held meetings to discuss the comments and how they would respond to them.

“Several of us met tonight — players, coaches, staff and ownership. Our goal was to provide open dialogue and communication. We listened to one another. We believe it’s the best way to work through any issue we are facing — on and off the field.”

“President Trump’s remarks were divisive and disrespectful to the entire NFL community, but we tried to use them as an opportunity to further unify our team and our organization.”

“Our players have the freedom to express themselves in a respectful and thoughtful manner and we all agree that our sole message is to provide and to promote an environment that is focused on love and equality.”

The Bills host the Broncos at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.