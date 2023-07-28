Bills waive Cameron Dantzler, sign Kyron Brown

Friday brought a couple of changes to the Bills cornerback group.

The team announced that they have waived Cameron Dantzler with an injury designation. Kyron Brown was signed to take his spot on the 90-man roster.

Dantzler was a Vikings third-round pick in 2020 and he was claimed off of waivers by the Commanders earlier this year. He was released in May and the Bills signed him in June.

Dantzler had 149 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his time in Minnesota.

Brown signed with the Jets after going undrafted in 2019. He played three games that season and appeared in one game for the Cowboys in 2021.