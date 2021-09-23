Bills vs. Washington Football Team: Thursday injury reports
Here are the injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team, ahead of their Week 3 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Washington Football Team (1-1)
Did not practice
N/A
Limited practice
DT Matt Ioannidis (knee)
Full participation
RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder)
Notes:
Ioannidis did not practice at all on Wednesday but was upgraded to limited. … Gibson, the Football Team’s starting running back, was limited on Wednesday but upgraded to a full participant. … Starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on injured reserve and Taylor Heinicke will start vs. the Bills.
Buffalo Bills (1-1)
Did not practice
N/A
Limited practice
DT Star Lotulelei (groin)
WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)
S Micah Hyde (neck)
CB Dane Jackson (knee)
CB Levi Wallace (knee)
Full participant
DE Efe Obada (calf)
Notes:
Lotulelei previously missed Week 1 due to a calf injury, the groin issue is new. … Davis, Jackson, Hyde were all limited on Wednesday as well but both did play vs. the Dolphins.
