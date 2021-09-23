Bills vs. Washington Football Team: Thursday injury reports

Here are the injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team, ahead of their Week 3 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Washington Football Team (1-1)

Did not practice

N/A

Limited practice

DT Matt Ioannidis (knee)

Full participation

RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder)

Notes:

Ioannidis did not practice at all on Wednesday but was upgraded to limited. … Gibson, the Football Team’s starting running back, was limited on Wednesday but upgraded to a full participant. … Starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on injured reserve and Taylor Heinicke will start vs. the Bills.

Buffalo Bills (1-1)

Did not practice

N/A

Limited practice

DT Star Lotulelei (groin)

WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)

S Micah Hyde (neck)

CB Dane Jackson (knee)

CB Levi Wallace (knee)

Full participant

DE Efe Obada (calf)

Notes:

Lotulelei previously missed Week 1 due to a calf injury, the groin issue is new. … Davis, Jackson, Hyde were all limited on Wednesday as well but both did play vs. the Dolphins.

