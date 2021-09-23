Bills vs. Washington Football Team: 3 key matchups in Week 3

The Buffalo Bills will face the Washington Football Team in their first NFC contest in 2021 during Sunday’s Week 3 matchup.

Regardless of conference, the games, within the game, will still make all the difference.

With that, here are three key matchups to watch between the Bills (1-1) and Football Team (1-1):

CB Tre'Davious White vs. WR Terry McLaurin

Redskins receiver Terry McLaurin catches a ball in front of Bills Tre'Davious White.(USAT photo)

While a backup, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke instantly still showed some chemistry with No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin last week when he entered the game. In that outing, McLaurin had 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. The Bills have to shut him down. Leading the way there will be cornerback Tre'Davious White, in no surprise. These two have faced off before, just once, and White won. In 2019, McLaurin was held to four catches and 39 yards against the Bills.

EDGE Montez Sweat v. OL Dion Dawkins

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) celebrates wit Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Football Team has about as dynamic of a duo coming off the edge as a team can have: Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Since Young, a former No. 1 overall pick, is well known, we'll highlight Sweat. Also a first rounder, Sweat has had a solid start to the year. He has sacks in back-to-back games and as an overall unit, the Bills offensive line has struggled to give quarterback Josh Allen time to work. Against the Dolphins, Allen was only sacked once. However, PFF notes that he was pressured 12 total times. Left tackle Dion Dawkins will be on Sweat's side of the offensive line, although, right tackle Daryl Williams will have to be on notice for both guys as well. Like the Bills, the Football Team defense rotates and moves their linemen around on the D-line.

DE Greg Rousseau vs. OL Sam Cosmi

Story continues

Bills rookie Greg Rousseau (USAT photo)

Like Washington, Buffalo's defensive line can also change a game plan. Last week against Miami, the Bills' pass rushers had a fantastic outing and it was led by rookie first-round pick Greg Rousseau. Rousseau had two sacks in the game with three tackles for loss and two more QB hits. Rousseau will likely faceoff plenty against a fellow rookie, second rounder Sam Cosmi. Recently PFF graded Cosmi as the second-best rookie in the entire NFL so far this season, regardless of position. But we have a silver lining: PFF also gives him a brutal grade of 48.0 in pass protection. If the Bills can get to Heinicke in the backfield, it could be a long day for him. He has had promising signs, but Heinicke is still inexperienced, having made only two starts in his career,

1

1