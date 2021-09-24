Bills vs. Washington Football Team: Final Friday injury reports

Here are the injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team, ahead of their Week 3 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Washington Football Team (1-1)

Out

  • N/A

Questionable

Will play

  • RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder)

Notes:

Ioannidis did not practice at all on Wednesday but was upgraded to limited. … Gibson, the Football Team’s starting running back, was limited on Wednesday but upgraded to a full participant. … Starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on injured reserve and Taylor Heinicke will start vs. the Bills.

Buffalo Bills (1-1)

Out

  • N/A

Questionable

Will play

  • DT Star Lotulelei (groin)

  • DE Efe Obada (calf)

  • WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)

  • S Micah Hyde (neck)

Notes:

Wallace left Week 2 vs. the Dolphins early with “cramping” but did not return.

