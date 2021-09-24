Bills vs. Washington Football Team: Final Friday injury reports
Here are the injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team, ahead of their Week 3 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Washington Football Team (1-1)
Out
N/A
Questionable
DT Matt Ioannidis (knee)
Will play
RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder)
Notes:
Ioannidis did not practice at all on Wednesday but was upgraded to limited. … Gibson, the Football Team’s starting running back, was limited on Wednesday but upgraded to a full participant. … Starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on injured reserve and Taylor Heinicke will start vs. the Bills.
Buffalo Bills (1-1)
Out
N/A
Questionable
CB Dane Jackson (knee)
CB Levi Wallace (knee)
Will play
DT Star Lotulelei (groin)
DE Efe Obada (calf)
WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)
S Micah Hyde (neck)
Notes:
Wallace left Week 2 vs. the Dolphins early with “cramping” but did not return.
