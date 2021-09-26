Bills vs. Washington Football Team: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team ahead of their Week 3 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Washington Football Team (1-1)

  • DT Matt Ioannidis (knee)

  • CB Darryl Roberts

  • DE Shaka Toney

  • OT Saahdiq Charles

  • TE Sammis Reyes

Buffalo Bills (1-1)

  • RB Matt Breida

  • OL Tommy Doyle

  • DE Efe Obada

  • DE Boogie Basham

  • DT Harrison Philips

Notes: CB Levi Wallace (knee), CB Dane Jackson (knee) are both active.

