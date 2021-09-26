Bills vs. Washington Football Team: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team ahead of their Week 3 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Washington Football Team (1-1)
DT Matt Ioannidis (knee)
CB Darryl Roberts
DE Shaka Toney
OT Saahdiq Charles
TE Sammis Reyes
Buffalo Bills (1-1)
RB Matt Breida
OL Tommy Doyle
DE Efe Obada
DE Boogie Basham
DT Harrison Philips
Notes: CB Levi Wallace (knee), CB Dane Jackson (knee) are both active.
