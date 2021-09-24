Bills vs. Washington Football Team: 5 things to watch for during Week 3’s game

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2021 slate in Week 3 against the Washington Football Team. The Bills host them for their matchup at Highmark Stadium.

Once the game gets going, there will a few particular things to keep in mind throughout it.

With that, here are five things to watch for during Week 3’s Bills-Football Team meeting:

Making the QB look inexperienced

Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills have complimented Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke all week. But facts are facts, he has spent most of his career as a backup and for a reason. Buffalo's defense needs to make him look like that early and often on Sunday. The No. 1 way to force an inexperienced QB into making mistakes is to put him under pressure. The Bills' improved pass rush will be critical in this regard, which could also lead to takeaways if things go according to plan.

Keeping Josh upright

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

This game could look like Week 1's loss vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers if the Buffalo offensive line does not play better. The defensive front for the Football Team can pressure a quarterback with the best of them considering the talent it has. The Bills' O-line will be well versed in what pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat can do. They need to give their QB in Josh Allen time to work. Last week against the Miami Dolphins, the line looked better... but Allen was still pressured on 12 times against a front that isn't very scary.

A couple of injuries on defense to watch

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott is always cagey when talking about injuries so we probably won't know the full story until Sunday. Because of that, there's a few injuries worth monitoring heading into the game. Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei previously missed the season opener due to a calf injury. Now he has a groin issue which has limited him in practice this week. Others limited include two options at cornerback. Both Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson have been due to knee injuries. If any of these three can't go, look for the likes of cornerback Cam Lewis and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips to get more playing time. If they the trio does play, keep in mind, they won't be 100 percent.

Any explosive plays from Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen . (AP Photo/John Munson)

Again, the offensive line will play their part here. But Allen hasn't looked to be as dynamic of a playmaker just yet in 2021. Will we see such an effort from Allen vs. Washington? So far this season, the only play that stands out as an elite one from Allen was his cross-body touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs last week. We'll give him that, it was impressive.

What part will Zack Moss play?

Bills running back Zack Moss (USAT Photo)

Week 1, running back Zack Moss was a healthy scratch. After playing last week and scoring twice, it seems likely that he'll get back out there against the Football Team. He did have that fumble as well... but what do we see from Moss? Just more from him in the red zone again? Or does he start getting more touches? Devin Singletary is playing well, too. Something to also consider.

