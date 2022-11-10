Bills vs. Vikings: Thursday injury reports

Here are the injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings ahead of their Week 10 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Minnesota Vikings (7-1)

Did not practice

CB Cam Dantzler Sr. (ankle)

DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

Limited participation

OL Garrett Bradbury (ankle)

Full practice

WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

Notes: All four players are starters for the Vikings. … Per Vikings Wire, Tomlinson did not play last week, while the other three were injured during Week 9.

Buffalo Bills (6-2)

Did not practice

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel)

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

S Jordan Poyer (elbow)

DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

Limited participation

N/A

Full practice

OL Spencer Brown (ankle)

CB Dane Jackson (neck)

OL David Quessenberry (groin)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

LB Matt Milano (oblique)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Notes: Allen, Edmunds, Poyer Rousseau have not practice yet this week. … Elam was downgraded from limited to DNP on Thursday. … Brown was a full participant in practice for the first time since he was injured.

