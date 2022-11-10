Bills vs. Vikings: Thursday injury reports
Here are the injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings ahead of their Week 10 matchup at Highmark Stadium:
Minnesota Vikings (7-1)
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Did not practice
CB Cam Dantzler Sr. (ankle)
DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)
Limited participation
OL Garrett Bradbury (ankle)
Full practice
WR Adam Thielen (ankle)
Notes: All four players are starters for the Vikings. … Per Vikings Wire, Tomlinson did not play last week, while the other three were injured during Week 9.
Buffalo Bills (6-2)
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Did not practice
QB Josh Allen (elbow)
LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel)
CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)
S Jordan Poyer (elbow)
DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)
Limited participation
N/A
Full practice
OL Spencer Brown (ankle)
CB Dane Jackson (neck)
OL David Quessenberry (groin)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
LB Matt Milano (oblique)
OL Mitch Morse (elbow)
Notes: Allen, Edmunds, Poyer Rousseau have not practice yet this week. … Elam was downgraded from limited to DNP on Thursday. … Brown was a full participant in practice for the first time since he was injured.