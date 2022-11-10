Bills vs. Vikings: 7 things to watch for during Week 10’s game

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) continue their regular season journey at home against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in Week 10.

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are seven things to watch for during Sunday’s Bills-Vikings matchup:

How the QB changes the offense

Buffalo Bills quarterback Case Keenum (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Buffalo has no idea who will be the starting quarterback for the Bills against the Vikings. Regardless, the offense will probably look different.

If backup Case Keenum goes? Naturally things will change up. However, even with starter Josh Allen getting the nod, he’s not 100 percent healthy. His elbow injury is concerning so there’s a chance that Buffalo has to do some things differently to keep him healthy.

Officially, Allen is considered “day-to-day.”

Does anyone else get involved?

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Again, regardless of Keenum or Allen, the Bills should start looking for some more contributions out of their playmakers on offense.

Tight end Dawson Knox and receiver Gabe Davis have been quiet in recent weeks. After a few good games, running back Devin Singletary was quiet against the New York Jets last week as well. However, that has to do with the team only handing the ball off 12 times…

Extra juice for Stef?

Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Having said all that… Stefon Diggs is playing his former team. The receiver already showed that he likes to hold onto a grudge when Buffalo faced the Green Bay Packers.

He’s going to be fired up to face Minnesota.

Playing returning help run defense?

: Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills run defense has struggled in recent games. The Packers went over 200 yards on the ground against Buffalo while the Jets put up 174 right after.

The Vikings offense features the likes of running back Dalvin Cook. Perhaps the best thing that could help the Bills slow him down is their health improving.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week and likely out, but how about safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and linebacker Matt Milano (oblique)? Both were inactive against the Jets and they’d help.

Plus, there’s cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) potentially making his season debut as well.

Homestand

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Buffalo is the lone team that’s still undefeated at home. The Bills are making Highmark Stadium a fortress.

However, the Vikings are riding high. They won six games in a row. These are two forces going head-to-head and someone is going to get a blemish on Sunday.

Handle the pressure?

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Let’s face it: That loss to the Jets has turned the pressure up on the Bills. Even with their injury bug, Buffalo will head into this one desperately to win so they can hang onto the top seed in the AFC and their own division as well.

Adversity isn’t the worst thing. Let’s see what this team is made of.

Some love

Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

There’s going to be some off-field love going on in Orchard Park on Sunday.

Most are looking at the the first time that Bills rookie James Cook will face his brother Dalvin. They’ll likely exchanges jerseys after the game.

But former Bills draft pick Harrison Phillips returns as well. Players, coaches and fans will probably give him a warm welcome back. He signed in Minnesota this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire