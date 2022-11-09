Bills vs. Vikings: 7 storylines to watch for in Week 10

Here are seven Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings:

Bounce-back Bills?

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Bills are down in the dumps. After losing 20-17 to the New York Jets last week, things are at their lowest point this season.

In that loss, Buffalo’s offense couldn’t connect on big plays. The defense did not get key stops.

And now the 7-1 Vikings come to town, a massive bounce-back opportunity but it won’t be an easy one.

Diggs vs. his old team

Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs already showed that he likes to hold onto a grudge when Buffalo faced the Green Bay Packers. Now he’s playing his former team and the on that drafted him, the Vikings.

In March 2020, Diggs was traded from Minnesota to the Buffalo. Some feelings might come out this week and on game day for the wideout.

And in a twist, the Bills are facing receiver Justin Jefferson. The two weren’t traded for each other, but the Vikings took Jefferson with the pick Buffalo sent Minnesota’s way. He’s turned into one of the NFL’s best like Diggs.

HELP!

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Diggs, time to help him out. Not that he’s asking for it.

Diggs just continues to produce throughout the season and he’s one of the NFL stat leaders because of that. However, the Bills aren’t exactly getting huge production from those behind him such as receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox.

Can such guys get more involved?

Questionable players

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

What also might help? Players that have been injured getting back on the field… or staying there..

At the top of the list is quarterback Josh Allen. He’s dealing with an elbow issue that the team is being very quiet about.

Cornerback Tre White (knee) was activated to the roster–But he has yet to play. Will he finally return?

Defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week and likely out, but how about safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and linebacker Matt Milano (oblique)? Both were inactive against the Jets and they’d help.

All of these injury statuses will be monitored throughout the week.

Bros

Bills running back James Cook (USAT photo)

James Cook will face Dalvin Cook for the first time in his career. A brother battle will commence on Sunday in Orchard Park.

And let’s note another: Harrison Phillips. The former beloved Bill is back in Orchard Park with the Vikings. He signed in Minnesota this offseason.

The pressure mounts as a team

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Head coach Sean McDermott’s got some pressure on his team now. Thanks to that Jets loss, Buffalo only holds the top spot in the AFC because of their tiebreakers.

The division is awfully close, too.

Time to right the ship and in the face of some adversity.

...And as a run defense

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Specifically, the Bills have to fix their run defense. The Packers went over 200 yards while the Jets put up 174 right after..

Against Cook, it could be a long day if they don’t change something up.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire