Bills vs. Vikings: 3 key matchups in Week 10

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) will host the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in their upcoming Week 10 game.

Even if it’s a cross-conference meeting, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

Here are three key matchups to watch during Sunday’s Bills-Vikings clash:

CB Dane Jackson vs. WR Justin Jefferson

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Tre’Davious White began practicing in mid-October. The cornerback has been working out with his teammates, but he has yet to suit up in a game since his knee injury.

Considering how cautious the Bills are being with him, even when/if he does play he’ll probably start on a pitch count. Whether it’s White on a snap count or him rotating in, Jackson has to step up in a big way against Jefferson.

Jefferson (867) is only one of two receivers to have more yards than Stefon Diggs (851) this season.

DE AJ Epenesa vs. OL Brian O'Neill

Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Rousseau starts across from Von Miller.

After being labeled “week-to-week” with an ankle injury on Monday, he’s unlikely to play against the Vikings. That means AJ Epenesa is the next-man up.

He’ll see plenty of lining up across from right tackle Brian O’Neill. He has graded as Pro Football Focus‘ 15th best tackle in the NFL this season. A big challenge.

OL Dion Dawkins vs. LB Za'Darius Smith

Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Smith has had an excellent year in Minnesota. He leads the Vikings with 8.5 sacks, which is tied for second-most in the NFL.

In his own right, Dawkins has had a strong first half of 2022. He grades as PFF’s 21st-best tackle and his 73.8 mark is the highest amongst all Bills offensive linemen.

