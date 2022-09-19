Bills vs. Titans: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton

Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans ahead of their Week 2 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) USAT photo

  • Kristian Fulton (hamstring)

  • Jamarco Jones (elbow)

  • Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring)

  • Julius Chestnut

  • Derrek Tuszka

Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Bills receiver Gabe Davis USAT photo

  • Ed Oliver (ankle)

  • Tim Settle (calf)

  • Gabe Davis (ankle)

  • Tommy Sweeney

  • Tommy Doyle

  • Baylon Spector

  • Cam Lewis

