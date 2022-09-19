Bills vs. Titans: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans ahead of their Week 2 matchup at Highmark Stadium:
Tennessee Titans (0-1)
Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) USAT photo
Kristian Fulton (hamstring)
Jamarco Jones (elbow)
Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring)
Julius Chestnut
Derrek Tuszka
Buffalo Bills (1-0)
Bills receiver Gabe Davis USAT photo
Ed Oliver (ankle)
Tim Settle (calf)
Gabe Davis (ankle)
Tommy Sweeney
Tommy Doyle
Baylon Spector
Cam Lewis