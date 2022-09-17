Bills vs. Titans: Friday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans on Friday ahead of their Week 2 matchup:

Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Did not practice

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)

OL Jamarco Jones (elbow)

RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring)

OL Nate Davis (knee)

Limited participation

OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck)

WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)

OL Dillon Radunz (neck)

Full practice

DB Lonnie Johnson (groin)

OL Taylor Lewan (knee)

OL Ben Jones (not injury related)

Notes: Lewan, Jones both start on O-line & were reportedly working out on the side of practice. … Fulton is a top defensive back for the Titans defense. … Phillips featured on offense and as a returner.

Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Defensive lineman Ed Oliver

Did not practice

CB Dane Jackson (knee)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

DT Tim Settle (calf)

Limited participation

N/A

Full practice

OL Tommy Doyle (foot)

TE Quintin Morris (hamstring)

Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Doyle, Morris both did not play last week.

