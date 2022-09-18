Bills vs Titans: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans on Saturday ahead of their Week 2 matchup:

Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Out

  • CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)

  • OL Jamarco Jones (elbow)

  • RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring)

Questionable

  • WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)

Will play

  • DB Lonnie Johnson (groin)

  • OL Nate Davis (knee)

  • OL Dillon Radunz (neck)

  • OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck)

  • OL Taylor Lewan (knee)

  • OL Ben Jones (NIL)

Notes: Lewan, Jones both start on O-line & were reportedly working out on the side of practice. … Fulton is a top defensive back for the Titans defense. … Phillips featured on offense and as a returner.

Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Out

  • DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

Doubtful

  • DT Tim Settle (calf)

Questionable

  • CB Dane Jackson (knee)

  • WR Gabe Davis

Will play

  • OL Tommy Doyle (foot)

  • TE Quintin Morris (hamstring)

Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Doyle, Morris both did not play last week. … Davis was added to the injury report on Saturday.

