Bills vs Titans: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans on Saturday ahead of their Week 2 matchup:

Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Out

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)

OL Jamarco Jones (elbow)

RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring)

Questionable

WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)

Will play

DB Lonnie Johnson (groin)

OL Nate Davis (knee)

OL Dillon Radunz (neck)

OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck)

OL Taylor Lewan (knee)

OL Ben Jones (NIL)

Notes: Lewan, Jones both start on O-line & were reportedly working out on the side of practice. … Fulton is a top defensive back for the Titans defense. … Phillips featured on offense and as a returner.

Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Out

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

Doubtful

DT Tim Settle (calf)

Questionable

CB Dane Jackson (knee)

WR Gabe Davis

Will play

OL Tommy Doyle (foot)

TE Quintin Morris (hamstring)

Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Doyle, Morris both did not play last week. … Davis was added to the injury report on Saturday.

