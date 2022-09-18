Bills vs Titans: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans on Saturday ahead of their Week 2 matchup:
Tennessee Titans (0-1)
Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Out
CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)
OL Jamarco Jones (elbow)
RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring)
Questionable
WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)
Will play
DB Lonnie Johnson (groin)
OL Nate Davis (knee)
OL Dillon Radunz (neck)
OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck)
OL Taylor Lewan (knee)
OL Ben Jones (NIL)
Notes: Lewan, Jones both start on O-line & were reportedly working out on the side of practice. … Fulton is a top defensive back for the Titans defense. … Phillips featured on offense and as a returner.
Buffalo Bills (1-0)
Defensive lineman Ed Oliver
Sd 080222 Bills Camp 4 Spts
Out
DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
Doubtful
DT Tim Settle (calf)
Questionable
CB Dane Jackson (knee)
WR Gabe Davis
Will play
OL Tommy Doyle (foot)
TE Quintin Morris (hamstring)
Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Doyle, Morris both did not play last week. … Davis was added to the injury report on Saturday.