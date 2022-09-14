Bills vs. Titans: 7 storylines to watch for in Week 2

Here are seven Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans:

Troubles with the Titans

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans . (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Despite the successes the Bills have had the past few years, struggles have followed when the Titans are on the schedule.

Tennessee has beaten Buffalo in each of the last two seasons. In 2021, a late slip on the field by quarterback Josh Allen was costly.

Derrick Henry still got it?

Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Titans offense has seen some changes. Former Bills receiver Robert Woods was brought in and wideout AJ Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Derrick Henry still remains a constant.

In Week 1, the running back averaged 3.9 yards per carry (82 total) in a loss to the New York Giants. During Tennessee’s past two wins against Buffalo, he has averaged 100 yards per game with five totals touchdowns.

The Bills have to slow him down this time.

Any Ed Oliver concerns?

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Ed Oliver went down a few times against the Rams due to an ankle issue. It’s unclear what his status currently is but we’ll get updates as the week rolls on.

Hopefully it’s not a sign of something bad, but Buffalo signed defensive tackle Prine Emili to their practice squad on Wednesday. He spent the preseason with the team.

Rookie CB rotation Round 2

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass in the second half while by Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) (AP Photo/John McCoy)

The way things unfolded against the Rams, the rookie cornerback seeing more playing time was Christian Benford rather than Kaiir Elam. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott indicated that could change “week-to-week.”

It’s unlikely McDermott will give anything away before Monday’s game–But you never know. Maybe we’ll get an indication of which first-year defender will play more at some point this week.

Pass-rushing explosion

Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The pass rush in Buffalo has been the talk of the town. The Bills notched seven total against the Rams in their season-opening win. Veteran addition Von Miller had two of those while Jordan Phillips had 1.5.

Is there a way the Bills can keep that rate up? Hard to imagine Buffalo giving away any secrets to their success this week, but keeping that going will be important.

Home opener on MNF

Bills fans Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Not only is Week 2 the Bills’ home opener, Buffalo being on prime-time football is always a good time. Plus, when you have the likes of someone such as Miller making their home debut? It’s escalated even further.

Josh of course

Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Allen is going to clearly be the focal point of the Bills offense once more even with a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey. We all can expect the Bills to plan their entire attack against the Titans around the QB who had a MVP start to 2022.

