Bills vs. Titans: 3 key matchups in Week 2

The Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans in their upcoming Week 2 game.

Even with the bright lights on with the contest slated as a Monday Night Football feature, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

With that, here are three key matchups to watch between the Bills (1-0) and Titans (0-1):

LB Tremaine Edmunds vs. RB Derrick Henry

Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Henry remains a constant with the Titans. Regardless of which way you slice it, the Bills have had their troubles with the All-Pro running back.

In Week 1, the running back averaged 3.9 yards per carry (82 total) in a loss to the New York Giants. However, during Tennessee’s past two wins against Buffalo, he has averaged 100 yards per game with five totals touchdowns.

It’s not only on Edmunds to slow Henry down–But he is the quarterback of the defense. Edmunds needs to lead the way.

ED Von Miller vs. OL Taylor Lewan

Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miller’s Bills debut featured four tackles, three for loss, and two sacks. If he can lead the Bills defensive front in such a manner again? There might be no stopping Buffalo even with some injury concerns surrounding Ed Oliver and Tim Settle.

Lewan has missed some practice this week and he won’t be the only one blocking Miller. The pass rusher will move around the Bills defense.

Lewan still has the all-important job of blocking quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s blindside. He can’t let Miller cause havoc there.

WR Isaiah McKenzie vs. CB Ugo Amadi

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

McKenzie did score a touchdown in Week 1 against the Rams. But he was limited to two catches and 19 yards.

His real breakout this season could come against Tennessee.

According to Titans Wire, Tennessee will be without Elijah Molden, who was one of the better rookie corners in the NFL in 2021. Molden landed on injured reserve with a groin issue just days before Week 1.

Molden holds down the slot position on the Titans defense. Without him in Week 1, it was Amadi thrust into the starting spot. Buffalo might want to look McKenzie’s way in the middle.

