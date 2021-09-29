Bills vs. Texans: Wednesday injury reports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are the first injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans from Wednesday, ahead of their Week 4 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Houston Texans (1-2)

Did not practice

Limited practice

Full participation

  • N/A

Notes:

Amendola and Mitchell were both injured in Week 3 vs the Panthers on Thursday. … Britt has not missed a game this season. … Grugier-Hill and Reid, both starters for the Texans defense, did not play in Week 3.

Buffalo Bills (2-1)

Did not practice

Limited practice

Full participation

  • N/A

Notes:

Poyer was spotted jogging off the field in Week 3 and appears to be OK. … Hyde was previously listed on the injury report with a neck injury, the quad issue is new. … Johnson played every snap on the Bills defense in Week 3.

Related

Who the Bills protected on their practice squad for Week 4

Power rankings: Multiple polls place Buffalo Bills at No. 3

Report: Only a few fans turned away at first vaccine-mandated Bills game

Recommended Stories