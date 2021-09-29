Bills vs. Texans: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the first injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans from Wednesday, ahead of their Week 4 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Houston Texans (1-2)

Did not practice

WR Danny Amendola (thigh)

DB Terrance Mitchell (concussion/ illness)

RB Scottie Phillips (illness)

QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related)

Limited practice

Full participation

N/A

Notes:

Amendola and Mitchell were both injured in Week 3 vs the Panthers on Thursday. … Britt has not missed a game this season. … Grugier-Hill and Reid, both starters for the Texans defense, did not play in Week 3.

Buffalo Bills (2-1)

Did not practice

S Jordan Poyer (ankle)

Limited practice

OL Jon Feliciano (illness)

S Micah Hyde (quad)

CB Taron Johnson (groin)

Full participation

N/A

Notes:

Poyer was spotted jogging off the field in Week 3 and appears to be OK. … Hyde was previously listed on the injury report with a neck injury, the quad issue is new. … Johnson played every snap on the Bills defense in Week 3.

