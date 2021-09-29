Bills vs. Texans: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the first injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans from Wednesday, ahead of their Week 4 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Houston Texans (1-2)
Did not practice
WR Danny Amendola (thigh)
DB Terrance Mitchell (concussion/ illness)
RB Scottie Phillips (illness)
QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related)
Limited practice
DL Justin Britt (thigh)
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee)
DB Justin Reid (knee)
Full participation
N/A
Notes:
Amendola and Mitchell were both injured in Week 3 vs the Panthers on Thursday. … Britt has not missed a game this season. … Grugier-Hill and Reid, both starters for the Texans defense, did not play in Week 3.
Buffalo Bills (2-1)
Did not practice
S Jordan Poyer (ankle)
Limited practice
OL Jon Feliciano (illness)
S Micah Hyde (quad)
CB Taron Johnson (groin)
Full participation
N/A
Notes:
Poyer was spotted jogging off the field in Week 3 and appears to be OK. … Hyde was previously listed on the injury report with a neck injury, the quad issue is new. … Johnson played every snap on the Bills defense in Week 3.
