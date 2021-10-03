Bills vs. Texans: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for both the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans ahead of their Week 4 meeting at Highmark Stadium.
Houston Texans (1-2)
QB Deshaun Watson
TE Brevin Jordan
DB Jimmy Moreland
WR Danny Amendola (thigh)
RB Scottie Phillips (illness)
Buffalo Bills (2-1)
S Jordan Poyer (ankle)
OL Jon Feliciano (illness/ concussion)
CB Taron Johnson (groin)
DE Efe Obada (ankle)
RB Matt Breida
DT Vernon Butler
