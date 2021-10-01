Bills vs. Texans: Final Friday injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans from Friday, ahead of their Week 4 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Houston Texans (1-2)
Out
WR Danny Amendola (thigh)
RB Scottie Phillips (illness)
QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related)
Questionable
DB Terrance Mitchell (concussion/ illness)
LB Garrett Wallow (illness)
Will play
DL Justin Britt (thigh)
DB Justin Reid (knee)
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee)
OL Ross Blacklock (illness)
Notes:
Amendola and Mitchell were both injured in Week 3 vs the Panthers. … Grugier-Hill and Reid, both starters for the Texans defense, did not play in Week 3. … Wallow was only added to the injury report on Friday.
Buffalo Bills (2-1)
Out
S Jordan Poyer (ankle)
OL Jon Feliciano (illness/ concussion)
Questionable
CB Taron Johnson (groin)
DE Efe Obada (ankle)
Will play
S Micah Hyde (quad)
Notes:
Poyer was spotted jogging off the field in Week 3 but will not play. … Johnson played every snap on the Bills defense in Week 3 bur was downgraded on Thursday. … Obada was a new addition to injury report on Thursday. … Feliciano was limited on Wednesday due to illness but missed Thursday due to a concussion.
