Bills vs. Texans: Final Friday injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans from Friday, ahead of their Week 4 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Houston Texans (1-2)

Out

Questionable

Will play

Notes:

Amendola and Mitchell were both injured in Week 3 vs the Panthers. … Grugier-Hill and Reid, both starters for the Texans defense, did not play in Week 3. … Wallow was only added to the injury report on Friday.

Buffalo Bills (2-1)

Out

Questionable

  • CB Taron Johnson (groin)

  • DE Efe Obada (ankle)

Will play

Notes:

Poyer was spotted jogging off the field in Week 3 but will not play. … Johnson played every snap on the Bills defense in Week 3 bur was downgraded on Thursday. … Obada was a new addition to injury report on Thursday. … Feliciano was limited on Wednesday due to illness but missed Thursday due to a concussion.

