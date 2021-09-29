Bills vs. Texans: 7 storylines to follow in Week 4

It’s Wednesday so the Buffalo Bills are now turning their attention to their next opponent. This week, it’s the Houston Texans.

With that, here are seven storylines to follow this week during the lead up to game day:

All the Texans turnover

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The last time the Bills saw the Texans it was in the 2019 playoffs. So much has changed since then for both teams.

In Buffalo, a Super Bowl contender has emerged. In Houston, so many headlines have unfolded… going in the opposite direction.

The massive one is Deshaun Watson. The quarterback wants to be traded while his off-field legal issues unfold. Watson is currently still on their roster but is inactive each game.

Also included in Houston headlines is a coaching change, other QB moves, and the dismantling of their roster in recent years as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been long gone and face of the franchise, defensive end JJ Watt, followed suit this offseason.

Facing a former Bills coach

Texans head coach David Culley Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

As referenced, the Bills will be facing a former member of their coaching staff. David Culley was Buffalo’s QB coach under Sean McDermott. He left for a promotion with the Baltimore Ravens and was hired as the Texans head coach this offseason.

McDermott and Allen will be amongst those asked about Culley this week.

Their QB situation

Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans . (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Texans QB room goes well beyond Watson now. Earlier this year, former Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was starting for them. But a hamstring injury has him on injured reserve. No Buffalo homecoming this week.

Instead, the Bills will be facing an unknown in Davis Mills. The rookie third-round pick lost his first start last week to the Carolina Panthers. But Mills does have some game. He was the top-ranked high school quarterback recruit back in the day, choosing to go to Stanford.

That spread...

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The Bills are used to being favorites in recent years, but this week is among the biggest they’ve ever been. Buffalo opened with massive 17.5-point edge on Monday.

The Bills cannot overlook the Texans because of that. Also potentially playing a part here is Buffalo’s Week 5 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

McDermott will be asked this week about having his team focused on the task at hand. The word “trap game” comes to mind.

Is Zack Moss RB1 now?

Bills running back Zack Moss (20) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

After being inactive for the season opener, Zack Moss has scored three times in two games. In the first of those, in terms of snap counts, Devin Singletary was still the top running back. Last week, it was Moss.

Is Moss going to be RB1 moving forward?

Josh Allen being elite again

All of a sudden the Josh Allen doubters are quiet. Allen won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award for his efforts in Week 3.

Now the narrative surrounding the QB will be back to the MVP-type of talk.

Another similar game plan en route?

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

Potentially, another discussion to be had about the offense will surround the game plan. Against Washington, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s work helped the Bills avoid a loss to another top pass rush like happened against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Houston’s defensive front is not as scary on paper, they have been playing well. It had three sacks in their last game and looked good. The Bills should try to employ a similar style of scheming against the Texans.

Of course, that’s easy to say fresh of Allen’s awarded effort. We admit that.

