Bills vs. Texans: 6 things to watch for during Week 4’s game

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2021 slate in Week 4 against the Houston Texans. The Bills host them for their matchup at Highmark Stadium.

Once the game gets going, there will a few particular things to keep in mind throughout it.

With that, here are six things to watch for during Week 4’s Bills-Texans meeting:

First road start for Davis Mills

Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Davis Mills is a third-round rookie quarterback with upside. But there’s nothing that can prepare a guy to make his first-career start… on the road. That’s what Sunday will be for Mills. Can he handle Highmark Stadium?

Josh Allen, the MVP

Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Speaking of quarterbacks, Josh Allen looked like the 2020 version of himself in Week 3. That earned Allen the AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award. Is this Allen the one that we’ll see moving forward, starting with the Texans on Sunday?

New coach alert

Texans head coach David Culley Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

On the other sideline will be David Culley. Houston’s head coach was previously the Bills’ quarterbacks coach on Sean McDermott’s staff. He’ll be looking to kick the Bills’ butts (his words). But do the Bills force him into some rookie head-coaching mistakes?

The Bills backfield

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

We’ve gotten such a mixed bag from the Buffalo backfield in 2021. After Zack Moss was a healthy scratch Week 1, he quickly went into starting snaps last week.

Considering that, does he or Devin Singletary get more touches vs. the Texans?

Andre Roberts revenge game

Texans wide receiver Andre Roberts (19) Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills wanted to bring back Andre Roberts… but ultimately did not and he signed with the Texans in free agency. Regardless of the Bills’ desires, Roberts still will want Buffalo to feel like they made a mistake on Sunday.

Injuries

Bills strong safety Micah Hyde Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills are dealing with an injury issue already even though the game isn’t till Sunday. Safety Jordan Poyer will not play. Replacing Poyer will most likely be Jaquan Johnson. Ike Boettger will also likely replace Jon Feliciano (concussion) on the offensive line.

In addition, we have defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) and cornerback Taron Johnson (groin). Both are listed as questionable.

